St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's annual free concert will return to Art Hill

After a year’s interruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will return to Forest Park’s Art Hill for its annual community concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

The free concert, a tradition since 1968, marks the start of the SLSO’s season — its 142nd overall and the third with Stéphane Denève as music director. It is being performed in memory of longtime SLSO supporter Mary Ann Lee.

The program will include selections from Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Igor Stravinsky’s "The Firebird" and works by Leonard Bernstein, W.C. Handy, John Williams and John Philip Sousa.

The orchestra will also perform Akiko Hosoi’s arrangement of "Adoration" by Florence Price, the first Black woman widely recognized as a symphonic composer. Vocalist Nadia Maddex, an SLSO In Unison scholar and soprano in the In Unison chorus, will perform the traditional African American spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

The concert will conclude with a fireworks display.

Attendees are encouraged to come early and bring chairs and blankets. Food trucks will be on site.

The SLSO will follow CDC guidelines for COVID safety protocols and is working with city and Forest Park officials to determine what protocols will be necessary. Details will be shared at slso.org/protocols before the concert.