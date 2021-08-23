 Skip to main content
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's annual free concert will return to Art Hill
0 comments

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's annual free concert will return to Art Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Meet Stephane Deneve, the new music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Stéphane Denève — wearing a Cardinals jersey — leads his first concert as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 12, 2019, in Forest Park. 

 Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

After a year’s interruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will return to Forest Park’s Art Hill for its annual community concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

The free concert, a tradition since 1968, marks the start of the SLSO’s season — its 142nd overall and the third with Stéphane Denève as music director. It is being performed in memory of longtime SLSO supporter Mary Ann Lee.

The program will include selections from Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Igor Stravinsky’s "The Firebird" and works by Leonard Bernstein, W.C. Handy, John Williams and John Philip Sousa.

Meet Stephane Deneve, the new music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Fireworks burst over the Grand Basin while the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra its free concert Sept. 12, 2019, by playing "Stars and Stripes Forever" under the leadership of new music director Stéphane Denève. 

The orchestra will also perform Akiko Hosoi’s arrangement of "Adoration" by Florence Price, the first Black woman widely recognized as a symphonic composer. Vocalist Nadia Maddex, an SLSO In Unison scholar and soprano in the In Unison chorus, will perform the traditional African American spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

The concert will conclude with a fireworks display.

Attendees are encouraged to come early and bring chairs and blankets. Food trucks will be on site.

The SLSO will follow CDC guidelines for COVID safety protocols and is working with city and Forest Park officials to determine what protocols will be necessary. Details will be shared at slso.org/protocols before the concert.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrities born on August 23rd

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News