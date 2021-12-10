The day The Monkees ruled St. Louis

On August 5, 1967, The Monkees played St. Louis at Kiel Auditorium Here is our original review of that show.
The Monkees rode into town last night on a high-flying Nielsen rating to prove that there is flesh behind the prime-time television images that spellbind millions of teen-agers.
There may never have been such pandemonium in Kiel Convention Hall, unless it was in 1957, when Elvis Presley, the first rock and roll idol, came to town. Only the Beatles have drawn more people and generated more ruckus. The Beatles played outdoors.
Before the Monkees's performance began last night, teenagers jammed Fifteenth street at Market and kept police busy.
The singers, whose half-hour comedy show appears on KSD-TV, flew into town early yesterday in a private DC-6, with a C-46 following with their gear. They and their entourage of 32 sound technicians, wardrobe men, press agents and what have you - the Monkees's keepers - settled in a block of rooms on the third floor of the Hilton Inn near Lambert-St. Louis Field.
Yesterday policemen came in handy. One kept young girls in miniskirts away from the swimming pool, where Davy Jones was sunning himself. Peter Tork, another Monkee, came out in his trunks and headed for the pool. About 20 girls surrounded him asking for autographs. He signed with a scribble.
An adult asked to see the autograph. "Why, he can't even write," he said. The girls just giggled.
Mickey Dolenz, the third Monkee, walked fearlessly into the dining room for lunch, politely signed his scribble and smiled. He was dressed in shorts and a T-shirt with a motorcycle company's insignia on it. He was barefooted.
Mike Nesmith was the last singer to leave his room. While he ate lunch hotel employees kept autograph seekers away. But as he left the restaurant he turned a corner and walked into about 30 teen-agers with cameras and autograph pads ready. The group had arrived with no advance notice, to minimize the crush.
Their popularity has sold millions of records "Last Train to Clarksville," the group's first, sold 5,000,000 alone and made them millionaires since the television show went on the air last September. Before that, they didn't even know one another.
Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider, two producers for Screen Gems in Los Angeles, hit on the idea of creating a television show featuring a singing group patterned after the Beatles. They advertised for boys with singing talent and picked the group from 427 applicants. In only a few months, the Monkees grossed $118,000,000 from television, records and products bearing their name, Nesmith said.
At the concert, the Monkees sang nine songs together, then each did a solo. After two more songs, it was over, and they were rushed to a limousine, which took them to the airport. They left immediately for Des Moines, la.