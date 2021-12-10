The day The Monkees ruled St. Louis

The singers, whose half-hour comedy show appears on KSD-TV, flew into town early yesterday in a private DC-6, with a C-46 following with their gear. They and their entourage of 32 sound technicians, wardrobe men, press agents and what have you - the Monkees's keepers - settled in a block of rooms on the third floor of the Hilton Inn near Lambert-St. Louis Field.

Yesterday policemen came in handy. One kept young girls in miniskirts away from the swimming pool, where Davy Jones was sunning himself. Peter Tork, another Monkee, came out in his trunks and headed for the pool. About 20 girls surrounded him asking for autographs. He signed with a scribble.

An adult asked to see the autograph. "Why, he can't even write," he said. The girls just giggled.

Mickey Dolenz, the third Monkee, walked fearlessly into the dining room for lunch, politely signed his scribble and smiled. He was dressed in shorts and a T-shirt with a motorcycle company's insignia on it. He was barefooted.