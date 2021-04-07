U2 made their St. Louis debut 40 years ago. Here's what we had to say about the show

After Bono finally introduced the band and The Edge launched "Into the Heart," the crowd, which had been curious but wary, pushed closer to the stage. By the time the band prayed "Stories for Boys," many people were dancing, none more than the boyish Bono.

He danced and clowned throughout the set, at one point comically trying to light a cigarette, despairing, and then fanning the cigarette lighter as if it were a pistol. He threw water on the sweating crowd and then pulled a young woman onstage to dance.

Bono's vocals may have a dubious future - boys do grow up but he already is an adept entertainer. He had completely won the audience by the last song before the encores, "Out of Control," possibly the best song in the set of twelve.

The show ended with two encores, both enthusiastically demanded by a crowd chanting "U-2." The band played one of their Irish singles, "A Day Without Me," then repeated two songs from the opening four. "11 O'Clock," was musingly received, then the crowd somehow managed to push closer to the stage and yet kept dancing as U-2 started to play their irresistible 'dance hit, "I Will Follow."

The second time they heard it the St. Louisans knew what to expect from the Irish boys.