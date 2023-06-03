ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman is suing the rapper NBA YoungBoy for injuries she says she suffered when she was thrown from the stage during a 2019 concert in north St. Louis County.

NBA YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who has 100 gold and platinum certifications, was performing at The Ambassador music venue on Halls Ferry Road in 2019 when Cayden Rutherford got on stage.

Someone working the show — the lawsuit does not specify who — then threw Rutherford from the stage, where she struck the concrete floor and a broken cable, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court. The lawsuit does not say how or why Rutherford got on stage.

The suit claims Rutherford suffered a concussion and other injuries to her neck, back and ankle and that she continues to suffer physical pain and mental anguish that affects her daily life.

The lawsuit accuses the rapper of having a history of fighting with fans at shows. The lawsuit detailed three incidents prior to the St. Louis show where the rapper either fought with fans or a fan was thrown from the stage at concerts in Minnesota, Virginia and South Carolina, the last of which was canceled as a result of the fighting.

The lawsuit alleges that given that history, The Ambassador, the concert promoter Major Entertainment LLC and security company Elite Security, Protection & Services LLC should have provided more supervision.

Rutherford is seeking monetary damages from the rapper, the venue, promoter and security company. Her attorney, Brad Elkin of Cofman Townsley, declined to comment.

No attorneys were listed for any of the defendants. NBA YoungBoy, whose legal name is Kentrell Deshawn Gaulden, could not be reached for comment.

Messages left at The Ambassador and with the owners of Major Entertainment and Elite Security were not immediately returned.