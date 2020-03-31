You are the owner of this article.
Need a break? Join the rays and sharks for breakfast at the St. Louis Aquarium
St. Louis Aquarium preps for grand opening

A yellow Pork fish swims in the 250,000 gallon Shark Canyon tank at the St. Louis Aquarium on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Take time to pause this morning at 10:30 to enjoy breakfast with the rays and sharks at the St. Louis Aquarium. The event will be hosted on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/aquariumstl.

The aquarium hosts breakfast events every Tuesday and Thursday; so far, they’ve hosted events with their sloth, their otters, and the aquarium’s dive team.

For more virtual museum events and tours in the St. Louis area, check out the story below.

