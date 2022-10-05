New alpine coaster, the first in Illinois, now open for business in Grafton

A new alpine coaster ride, the only one in Illinois, is now open for business in Grafton.

Aerie’s Resort will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for its new ride at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Riders board a two-person sled and reach speeds up to 28 mph as they wind down more than 3,000 feet of a stainless steel rail system built along the limestone bluff. The ride features seven hairpin turns and eight waves and twists along the outcroppings.

When riders reach the end, a cable system pulls the sled and riders up 875 to the beginning.

The ride officially opened Sept. 29. State and local officials will be there for the opening ceremony. They expect thousands of new visitors to come to the region to use it.

“This is a major addition to the already strong slate of attractions available at Aerie’s and in our region,” Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Region of Southwest Illinois, said in a statement.

The resort built an aerial lift that opened in 2019, and riders can choose between closed and open-air chairs and enclosed gondolas for sweeping views of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers and bluffs. The resort also has a winery and zip line.

Aerie’s worked with with Wiegand Sports to build and design the coaster. Wiegand has 270 coaster installations around the world.

The closest mountain coasters in the region are in Branson, Missouri and in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. Galena, Illinois has an alpine slide.