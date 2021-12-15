New alpine coaster to open in Grafton in September

The region is getting a new attraction worth screaming about: an alpine coaster that will cruise passengers down a wooded hillside in Grafton.

Aerie's Resort in Grafton will open the coaster in September, the resort owners announced Wednesday. It’s something they have wanted to build for several years, they said.

Riders will board a two-person coaster sled that will cruise and turn along a more than 3,000-foot stainless steel rail system built along the hillside. It will reach speeds up to 25 mph. A cable system will pull the sled and riders up 875 feet to the starting point.

The resort built an aerial lift that opened in 2019, and riders can choose between closed and open-air chairs and enclosed gondolas for sweeping views of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers and bluffs. The resort also has a winery and zip line.

Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, said in a statement that the coaster would bring thousands of new visitors to the area. “The owners of Aerie’s do a great job of thinking outside the box when it comes to planning new additions to their already strong slate of attractions.”