New dinosaur exhibit coming Oct. 30 to St. Louis Science Center

The St. Louis Science Center will host a a new group of dinosaurs, which are traveling there for a special exhibition that opens Oct. 30, the museum announced this week.

The exhibition, called "Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family," includes more than 25 dinosaur models from the tyrannosaur’s family tree. Guests can also see fossils and casts of tyrannosaur specimens, “hatch” a dinosaur egg and run for their lives in a virtual experience.

The exhibition also features a life-sized replica of a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton discovered in 1991. Her name is Scotty, and she’s the oldest and heaviest Tyrannosaurus rex on record. She was almost 20 feet tall, nearly 40 feet long and more than 19,000 pounds when she was alive.

The science center is already home to four giant dinosaur models: Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops pairs inside the museum and outside on the grounds.

The exhibit was created by the Australian Museum and will be in St. Louis through Jan. 24.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 8. For more information, visit slsc.org or call 314-289-4400.

