You might know William Sublette by the park or the St. Louis avenue named after him. A new episode of “Into the Wild Frontier” that premieres Wednesday will tell you more about his life as a fur trader.

The episode on Sublette is the season finale, and airs at 9 p.m. on INSP.

Sublette, according to the digital cable television network, “was one of the greatest mountain men who ever ventured into the American frontier.” He came up with the idea to use wagon trains to take goods to and from the Rocky Mountains. While the wagons could hold more goods, it was difficult for wagons to navigate rough terrain. But the blazed paths eventually helped future settlers, especially along the Oregon Trail.

The episode portrays how Sublette befriended Irish immigrant Robert Campbell, who saved Sublette’s life during the battle of Pierre’s Hole and eventually became his business partner. Andy Hahn, director of St. Louis’ Campbell House Museum, is one of several experts interviewed for the episode.

Sublette’s farm, Sulphur Springs, consisted of several hundred acres and is located where the Hill neighborhood is today. He's buried in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

The episode is called “William Sublette: King of the Fur Trade.” To find out how to watch, visit insp.com.