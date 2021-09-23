New Jewish Theatre announces 2022 season

A Neil Simon play, a musical revue and a world premiere will be part of the 2022 New Jewish Theatre season beginning Jan. 19.

In a statement, artistic director Edward Coffield said he is “thrilled to continue the tradition of excellent theatre at the J.” The company will resume production after a 20-month hiatus because of the pandemic.

The schedule:

Jan. 19-Feb. 6: “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” Neil Simon’s semiautobiographical comedy about staff writers on a TV series.

March 24-April 10: “Every Brilliant Thing,” a drama by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe about coping with life’s challenges.

June 9-26: “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” Ken Ludwig’s play about a man and woman who strike up a letter-writing relationship during World War II.

Sept. 8-25: “The Bee Play,” the world premiere of a play by Elizabeth Savage about a teenage beekeeper who makes an interesting friend.

Dec. 1-18: “Jerry’s Girls: A Musical Celebration,” an all-female revue devoted to the work of Broadway songwriter Jerry Herman.

Season subscriptions go on sale Sept. 27. Single tickets will be available in early December. For more information: newjewishtheatre.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.