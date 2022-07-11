New monster-sized waterslide opens at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton

A long-awaited, monster-sized slide opened July 9 at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton.
The new Mississippi Monster waterslide was first announced in October 2020 after new owners bought the waterpark. Workers broke ground on the slide in January.
The new slide, according to a press release, “features three hidden chambers to speed down, splashing and spraying through the enclosed tubes before an exhilarating final splash.”
This season, the park has added more shade structures, free seating, new food options and expedited food lines. The River Grille reopened.
For more information, visit ragingrivers.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.