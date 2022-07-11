New monster-sized waterslide opens at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton

A long-awaited, monster-sized slide opened July 9 at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton.

The new Mississippi Monster waterslide was first announced in October 2020 after new owners bought the waterpark. Workers broke ground on the slide in January.

The new slide, according to a press release, “features three hidden chambers to speed down, splashing and spraying through the enclosed tubes before an exhilarating final splash.”

This season, the park has added more shade structures, free seating, new food options and expedited food lines. The River Grille reopened.