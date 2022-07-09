 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New monster-sized waterslide to open at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton

Mississippi Monster slide

The Mississippi Monster slide at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Ill. opens on July 9, 2022. It features three hidden chambers to slide down before the final splash.

 Raging Rivers Waterpark, Grafton

A long-awaited, monster-sized slide is set to open July 9 at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton.

The new Mississippi Monster waterslide was first announced in October 2020 after new owners bought the waterpark. Workers broke ground on the slide in January.

Raging Rivers gets ready for the season

Alan Fields, with Valley Stone Craft, of Jerseyville, works on repairing the pathway that also leads to the brand new tube ride, the Mississippi Monster, seen above him, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Raging Rivers Water Park, in Grafton. The summer season begins Saturday, May 28, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

The new slide, according to a press release, “features three hidden chambers to speed down, splashing and spraying through the enclosed tubes before an exhilarating final splash.”

This season, the park has added more shade structures, free seating, new food options and expedited food lines. The River Grille reopened. 

For more information, visit ragingrivers.com.

