New St. Louis Science Center exhibit explores Jane Goodall's work with chimps

For an entire generation of women who grew up watching St. Louis Zoo director Marlin Perkins on “Wild Kingdom,” Jane Goodall — who studied chimpanzees in the wild for more 60 years — was an icon.

“You always saw the guys — you never saw the women doing that kind of work,” says Jackie Mollett, managing director of visitor services at the St. Louis Science Center. “What she did to inspire women to get involved in science I think was groundbreaking at the time.”

That’s why some women, especially some of Mollett’s science center coworkers, swoon a bit when they learn about the newest exhibit: “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Jane Goodall.”

The exhibit, produced with the National Geographic Society and the Jane Goodall Institute, opens Oct. 7 and runs through April 9.

Goodall, now 88, still travels the world doing advocacy work. The exhibit follows her evolution from a young girl in England who was fascinated with animals — her mother once found 18-month-old Jane in bed with a bunch of earthworms..

Early in her career in Tanzania, she observed that chimpanzees use tools. She saw them carefully select twigs or a piece of straw to insert into a termite mound or tree trunk to “fish” for insects to eat. She also observed them using rocks to split open tough fruits or throw as weapon. The discovery, along with the way she saw the animals as individuals with personalities, rocked the scientific world.

The exhibit is full of hands-on and augmented reality displays, including a hologram-like, life-sized projection of Goodall who talks about her impressions of living among chimpanzees. Other displays include iconic photographs by National Geographic photographer and former husband Hugo van Lawick. They had a son together and later divorced.

Other exhibit highlights:

Copies of “Dr. Dolittle” and “Tarzan of the Apes,” which she read as a child. She’d joke that Tarzan married the wrong Jane. She and her sister Judy and some friends formed “The Alligator Society” and would meet regularly, hold snail racing competitions, and put together a magazine filled with nature stories and drawings. Two pages from the magazine, one with drawings of different animal hands and another with wild bird puzzles, are on display. Her favorite childhood toy, a stuffed chimpanzee named Jubilee, also sits in a display case. Most of his fur has worn off, but he wears a tired smile.

A re-creation of a large canvas tent where she lived at the Gombe Stream Game Preserve in Tanzania where she lived with her mother and a cook and undertook her first long-term study of chimpanzees in the wild. She was 26 years old. She traveled lightly when trekking, carrying binoculars, a notebook and pen or pencil, and a whistle in case she got in trouble. In the evening she transcribed her notes, made in tiny, precise script, into a journal. There’s a replica of the khaki shorts and shirt and tennis shoes she wore to observe the chimps, a practical solution to keep luggage light and to help the chimps get used to her.

Chimp Chat, a booth where visitors can record their vocalizations and test to see if the sound waves they make match the ones created by an actual chimp. A “food grunt” means you’re enjoying the food you’re eating, a “pant-hoot” means you’re announcing your arrival in a new spot and are looking for other chimps, and a “pant-grunt” means you’re showing submission as a show of respect for those of higher rank.

A “Tree of Hope” where visitors can make a pledge and get more information about a particular cause to help chimpanzees and the environment. Goodall founded the Jane Goodall Institute, which continues her work in more than 30 countries. She also founded Roots & Shoots, a program for young people in more than 60 countries, that empowers them to work on a variety of different projects to better the world.

As the St. Louis Science Center does with traveling exhibits, it added it own personal touches to the exhibition, such as National Geographic and Time magazine covers from its own collection, as well as Goodall books and a Goodall Barbie doll.

Mollett, of the science center, says she hopes the exhibit will inspire a new generation of young observers and advocates. “If they didn’t know who she was, I think they will,” she says. “That’s what we hope: to inspire people to find some spark, and to nurture that and explore it.”