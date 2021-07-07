 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New theater company announces inaugural season
0 comments

New theater company announces inaugural season

{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Hunter

Sharon Hunter, host of the "Moonstone Connections" podcast

 Photo by Edward Coffield

Moonstone Theatre Company has announced its inaugural season, which includes a Neil Simon comedy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama and a classic American play.

In a statement, artistic director Sharon Hunter said that the company's 2021-2022 season focuses on "mental health and how it affects individuals and their families."

The schedule:

Oct. 14-31: "Jake's Women" is Simon's seriocomic account of a novelist and the women in his life. Directed by Edward M. Coffield.

Feb. 17-March 6: "Proof," by David Auburn, won the Pulitzer for this drama about a young woman who is the daughter of a gifted mathematician. Directed by Hunter.

May 19-June 5: "The House of Blue Leaves." Annamaria Pileggi directs John Guare's acclaimed comedy-drama about a frustrated songwriter.

Performances are Thursdays through Sundays at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Subscriptions and individual tickets go on sale Aug. 14. For more information: moonstonetheatrecompany.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fort Worth Shooting Leaves 8 Injured; No Suspects in Custody

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports