Newborn elephant calf at St. Louis zoo seems to be getting stronger, remains in intensive care

An elephant calf who was born earlier this month at the St. Louis Zoo who has been struggling to develop and feed “has shown signs of getting stronger” over the last few days but remains in intensive care, the zoo announced Monday.

The male calf was born July 6 to Rani, a 24-year-old Asian elephant. He was the first male Asian elephant born there in 27 years.

On Thursday, the zoo announced the calf had “developmental impairments that have limited his ability to feed since birth,” according to a tweet from the zoo Twitter account. On Monday, they said on twitter that keepers and veterinarians have focused on “maintaining his hydration, electrolyte and nutritional status, although his feeding instincts remain undeveloped.”

They are looking after the elephant around the clock, and said they appreciate people’s continued support and positive thoughts.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.