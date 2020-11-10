 Skip to main content
No in-person Veterans Day parade in downtown St. Louis this year, but program honoring vets will go online
Veterans Day parade rolls by Soldiers Memorial in 36th consecutive run

Sgt. Major Emas Griffin, an Army instructor in the McCluer High School JROTC program salutes with his students during the playing of taps during the Veterans Day Observance at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum before the Veterans Day Parade was held downtown on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

The 37th Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown St. Louis will go virtual this year, in the form of a pre-recorded video compilation that salutes veterans and features local veteran organizations.

The Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the city of St. Louis developed the virtual program, to be released online at noon Wednesday.

It will be shown on Soldiers Memorial’s social media pages and the Missouri Historical Society’s pages.

The Soldiers Memorial Military Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free, but registration is required.

Soldiers Memorial is also offering free outdoor tours on Wednesday, but they are at capacity this week. They are offered on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit mohistory.org/memorial

