Something big’s arriving in St. Louis this summer.
Rani, a 23-year-old Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due to give birth, the zoo announced Thursday morning.
An elephant pregnancy lasts about 22 months, the longest of any land mammal, and a newborn weighs between 250 to 350 pounds.
The last elephant born at the zoo was Priya, in April 2013. Zookeepers don't know the sex of this baby yet.
Rani (pronounced “Ronnie”) is part of a nine-member, three-generation elephant family at the zoo, and she’s also the mother of Jade, 12. The father is Raja, 26, who was the first elephant born at the zoo. This calf is his fifth.
Rani’s second daughter, Kenzi died in 2018 of EEHV, a viral infection.
Fewer than 35,000 Asian elephants live in the wild, and they are facing extinction because of ivory poaching and habitat destruction.
Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, the zoo’s Acting Curator of River’s Edge and the assistant director for the St. Louis Zoo WildCare Institute Center for Asian Elephant Conservation, said in a statement that they’re optimistic Rani’s pregnancy will go well and that she’s got her own customized exercise and birth plans.
“Elephants in the wild face a growing number of threats, and elephants in zoos provide a genetic safety net should wild populations continue to decline,” she said.
Rani was born in the Jacksonville Zoo in 1996, and came to the St. Louis Zoo in 2001.
For more updates on her pregnancy and information about the zoo's elephants, visit stlzoo.org/elephants.