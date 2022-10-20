 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Parks in St. Louis County to get $9.8 million in grants for improvements, commission says

  • 0
Women come together for 40 plus Double Dutch Club meetup (copy)

40 year old Fallon Spain, left, dances with 73 year old Carol Simpson during the St. Louis sub club's 40 plus Double Dutch Club meetup on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Saint Ferdinand Park in Florissant. The park is due to get a $524,352 grant for a new restroom. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

 Jordan Opp

Twenty-five parks and recreation centers in St. Louis County will get a total of $9.88 million in grants for different improvement projects, the Municipal Park Grant Commission of St. Louis County announced Thursday.

The grants range from $110,950 in improvements to Hunter Park in the municipality of Crystal Lake Park to grants of $575,000 each for a more inclusive playground at Vlasis Park in Ballwin, upgrades to the gym and restrooms at the Kirkwood Community Center and a new spray pad at Heman Park in University City.

Since the commission was created in the year 2000, 423 grants totaling about $99 million have been given.

The commission as created after voters approved a 1/10 cent sales tax for municipal, county and regional parks and trails. Two years later, voters approved an additional 3/16 tax increase for the Gateway Arch grounds and additional money for parks and trails.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit www.muniparkgrants.org

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Miley Cyrus settles with paparazzo who sued her for Instagram photo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News