Parks in St. Louis County to get $9.8 million in grants for improvements, commission says

Twenty-five parks and recreation centers in St. Louis County will get a total of $9.88 million in grants for different improvement projects, the Municipal Park Grant Commission of St. Louis County announced Thursday.
The grants range from $110,950 in improvements to Hunter Park in the municipality of Crystal Lake Park to grants of $575,000 each for a more inclusive playground at Vlasis Park in Ballwin, upgrades to the gym and restrooms at the Kirkwood Community Center and a new spray pad at Heman Park in University City.
Since the commission was created in the year 2000, 423 grants totaling about $99 million have been given.
The commission as created after voters approved a 1/10 cent sales tax for municipal, county and regional parks and trails. Two years later, voters approved an additional 3/16 tax increase for the Gateway Arch grounds and additional money for parks and trails.
For more information, visit
www.muniparkgrants.org
20-plus awesome playgrounds around St. Louis
Watson Trail Park, in Sunset Hills
Watson Trail Park is a gem in the middle of suburbia: ducks swim on a small fishing lake nestled in the woods, and its aquatic facility draws crowds in the summer. In August 2021, the city of Sunset Hills completed a new upper playground that includes wheelchair-accessible swings and merry-go-round, water misters, a music area, elaborate rope climbers and more. Don’t miss a second playground nestled in the woods down the hill, next to the lake; it has a woodland theme and a zipline. To escape from it all, take one of three nature trails on the edge of the park.
Where • 12450 West Watson Road, Sunset Hills
Daniel Shular
Oakland Avenue Playground
This St. Louis playground, just east of Turtle Park, opened in early November 2021. It’s technically part of Forest Park, and replaces aging, dated playground equipment. A log climbing turtle with head and feet carved by local sculptor Abraham Mohler serves as the centerpiece (and kids can slide down its back on one of two slides) with two main play areas for children ages 2-5 and 5-12. The $300,000 was funded by donations to Forest Park Forever, including a lead grant from the PNC Foundation, and the city of St. Louis.
Where • Tamm and Oakland avenues, Forest Park
Hillary Levin
Variety Wonderland Playground
The Dennis and Judith Jones Variety Wonderland Playground, next to the visitors and education center in Forest Park,
got a makeover and reopened in early October 2021. The updates included a new accessible playground surface, adding a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round and parallel bars, a sensory play wall, and refreshed and replanted gardens. Where • 5595 Grand Drive, Forest Park
Emmaline Doty, 5, (center, in light coat), and Berlin Duellman, 4, (left), play on the Variety Wonderland Playground, in Forest Park, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Trojan Park
This one-acre park, which opened in 2016 in what was once a vacant lot in Wellston, got international recognition in 2020 as a recipient of the Urban Land Institute’s Urban Open Space Award. It includes several play structures, a basketball court, a splash pad, musical instruments, workout equipment for adults and rain gardens. Several groups worked together to on the project, including Great Rivers Greenway, Beyond Housing, the National Recreation and Park Association, and the Municipal Park Grant Commission of St. Louis County. It sits along the St. Vincent Greenway, which stretches across four towns in the area. Its name comes from the mascot of the old Eskridge High School, which closed in 2010. Where • 6154 Etzel Avenue, Wellston
Cyan Marie Smith, 6, of Wellston performs a cartwheel on the new playground at the grand opening of Trojan Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 Park in Wellston. Photo by Gordon Radford
Gordon Radford
Anne O'C. Albrecht Nature Playscape
This
17-acre playscape in Forest Park opened in June 2021, following nearly two years of construction in an otherwise unused grassy area near the World’s Fair Pavilion. It includes nine activity areas, like a spring, meadow and sensory garden, and a series of boardwalks and paths that connect them. Visitors can pump water, balance on logs, hide in log cubbies, roll down hills, splash in rocky streams, and pile up sand and mulch. While planning the playscape, park officials looked to teens and kids, who made their own models and piled up their own sticks and rocks to share their visions. Where • South end of Forest Park near the World's Fair Pavilion, St. Louis
“Ohhhh it's cold” shouts Holland Renaud, 4, to her aunt Alyssa Renaud, not pictured, as she explores the newly opened Anne O'C. Albrecht Nature Playscape in Forest Park shortly after an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Indian Camp Creek Park
At the end of November 2021, St. Charles County Parks was putting finishing touches to a new all-inclusive playground that overlooks the park’s large lake and is adjacent to the existing Eco Playground, which includes popular water features and stone frogs and a turtle created by St. Louis artist Robert Cassilly. The new playground includes a tower with three levels, a large spiral slide, swings, a spinning “cyclo cone” climbing net, and bridges connecting climbing towers. The 13,000 square foot play area also includes cushioned turf and is near the Lakeside Pavillion and a shelter. The park also includes a wooden playground that’s near Indian Camp Creek, ideal for wading.
Where • Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, Foristell • More info sccmo.org/665/Indian-Camp-Creek-Park
St. Charles County Parks
Broemmelsiek Park
This new playground at Broemmelsiek Park in Defiance is set to open by the end of December 2021. The 10,000 square foot playground includes a ramped entrance for children and adults with mobility problems, several slides and climbers, a unique “v-bridge” connection between climbing towers, flower-shaped talk tubes and a flower spinner panel and apple tree panel for younger visitors. The playground also features net bridges, a ropes course, swings, and a see-saw. The playground will be located between shelters three and four. The nearly 500-acre park also includes smaller playgrounds, a dog park with a pond and an astronomy viewing area.
Where • 1795 Highway DD, Defiance • More info sccmo.org/617/Broemmelsiek-Park
St. Charles County Parks
Kade’s Playground
This playground is special because it was named for the late 3-year-old Kade Bauman, who used a wheelchair and whose parents wanted a playground that kids of all abilities could use. But it’s also special because it’s volcano-themed, complete with a volcanic mountain for climbing, a lava flow slide, lava flows in the cushy playground surface, and revealed “treasures” like vases and coins in the mountain landscape. There’s also a splash pad with a squirting treasure box and a unique water table with dams you can move around, as well as adaptive swings, a roller slide, and stone-like entrances that say “Pompeii” and “Herculaneum.” The story goes that the town of Herculaneum in Jefferson County was named because the limestone formations were so eroded they resembled the Roman city of Herculaneum, which was destroyed along with Pompeii by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. This is a playground by Unlimited Play, a local company that designs inclusive playgrounds. All of that company's playgrounds are worth checking out. Where • 886 Joachim Avenue, Herculaneum
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Veterans Tribute Park
Veterans Tribute Park in Weldon Spring opened in fall 2018 in a rare undeveloped pocket of St. Charles County. Since its 120 acres is surrounded by development, county officials wanted to add features to keep residents busy. There are walking trails, a three-acre dog park, and an adventure playground that includes a boardwalk that leads to views of the park’s two manmade lakes. A silo that was already on the property is the centerpiece of the playground, which includes a merry-go-round, a stone basin that drips into a stone-lined water feature, unique rope climbers and, one of the park’s most popular yet most simple features: a hill perfect for rolling. Where • Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, Weldon Spring Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Illinois castles
A castle rises among this quiet neighborhood in Swansea, where Schranz Memorial Park is home to Swansea Kingdom, which has plenty of tunnels, climbers, bridges and turrets to explore. A separate toddler area varies from the castle theme a bit, offering a cute ice cream truck next to a smaller climber. If you have memories of another castle-themed playground that was once the centerpiece of nearby Moody Park in Fairview Heights, Ill., it was replaced a few years ago by an impressive and expansive woodland-themed playground. Want an even bigger castle fix? Road trip to Carbondale, Ill., and visit Jeremy Rochman Memorial Park, also known as Dungeons and Dragons Park. Statues of wizards and dragons guard an elaborate castle of stairs, towers and bridges. Schranz Memorial Park, 377 Honeysuckle Lane, Swansea; Moody Park, 535 South Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights; Jeremy Rochman Memorial Park, 31 Homewood Drive, Carbondale Where •
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
By Valerie Schremp HahnSt. Louis Post-Dispatch
Queeny Park
Parents might remember this one from their own childhoods: when Queeny Park opened in 1974 in west St. Louis County, its playground with Aztec-like stone structures and connecting tunnels was seen as innovative. Similar playgrounds were built at the South County and North County recreation complexes and later replaced. The core structure of the playground at Queeny remains, and your kids will enjoy climbing up the stone “mountains” and taking a slide down. Where • Queeny Park 550 Weidman Road, St. Louis County Photo by Andy Hahn
O’Day Park
This
gem of a park in O’Fallon, Mo., opened in April, and its 57 acres includes an outdoor amphitheater, group camping areas, trails, and an activity and conference center. Its most popular attraction among kids, an adventure playground, has a ropes course, log climbers, a climbing wall, slides, several types of swings, a water play and creek area, and a unique rope climber under a bridge overpass. It might be a challenge to keep an eye on a toddler here, but older kids and even teens will enjoy it. Where • 1000 O'Day Park Drive, O'Fallon, Mo.
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Howdershell Park
Tucked among a quiet neighborhood of ranch homes in Hazelwood is
Howdershell Park, a shady, 13 ½ acre park with walking paths, tennis courts, two climber playgrounds and one vintage metal climber of gunslinging cowboy carrying a wheelbarrow. But off in one corner is something special: a ninja training course, technically suitable for adults and teens 13 and up but still fun for a daring kid. Hazelwood installed the course about two years ago, replacing some old racquetball courts. You can try out one of 12 obstacles, like the angled overhead ladder, a cliffhanger challenge and A-frame cargo net, or simply sit bleacherside and cheer. If you're looking for something closer to St. Louis, check out the Carondelet Challenge Course in Carondelet Park. Where • 6810 Howdershell Road, Hazelwood
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Wildwood Community Park
This
expansive park, with wooden details and teepee-shaped slide structures, sits next to Bonhomme Creek, which is easy to explore because the city has added stone and gravel paths leading to it. Kids might have a hard time choosing between the creek and the playground: a large spider rope climber, musical instruments, balancing logs and more add to the fun. The wooded setting is an added bonus, because you’ll feel like you’ve discovered a tucked-away secret. The park also includes a large pavilion and a dog park, which is for members only. Where • 2153 Highway 109, Wildwood
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
By Valerie Schremp HahnSt. Louis Post-Dispatch
Faust Park
The
Faust Park playground is a children’s destination trifecta, if you count the playground, the nearby St. Louis Carousel and the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House. Make that a quadfecta: Faust Park is also home to a historic village, with buildings that are sometimes open for tours but always available to look at from outside. The playground is large, with large and small structures for younger and older kids, a wavy climbing wall, real and fake rocks for climbing, and a restroom nearby. Where • 15185 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield
Photo courtesy of Play St. Louis
Play St. Louis
Central Park
The playground at Chesterfield’s
Central Park is a little faded, but it’s huge: there are several slides, a zip line and lots of poles for sliding and climbing. There’s lots of seating for adults, and it’s close to the Chesterfield Amphitheater, aquatic center, a lake and streams. But you don’t want to miss one giant feature just beyond the playground boundaries: a giant sculpture of a man who appears to be half-buried in the ground. It’s called "The Awakening," and the giant seems none too happy to wake up. His face, arm, hand, leg and foot stick up from the ground. Where • 16365 Lydia Hill Drive, Chesterfield
Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Shaw Nature Reserve
The
Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, run by the Missouri Botanical Garden, might be off your radar if you live in St. Louis, but it’s an easy drive and worth a visit for kids of all ages. The Nature Explore Classroom and the Sense of Wonder Woodland includes trails, uniquely shaped logs for climbing, sand play areas, a rope spider web, a log bridge that crosses a lake, a unique spinning swing for more than one child, a storybook walk, and more. If your kids haven’t had enough, take a walk and explore the natural wonders along the reserve’s 14 miles of hiking trails. Admission is $3-$5; garden members get in free. Where • 307 Pinetum Loop Rd, Gray Summit
Photo by Matilda Adams/Missouri Botanical Garden
Matilda Adams
Highland Park in Richmond Heights
Tiny but mighty,
Highland Park in Richmond Heights packs a punch since reopening in May with new playground equipment, landscaping, and a unique multi-gym workout stand for teens and adults. The pocket park just north of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) was designed by Shrewsbury-based SWT Design, the same architects and planners behind O’Day Park in O’Fallon, Mo. and Veterans Tribute Park in St. Charles County. Highland Park includes a merry-go-round, a unique cable climbing structure with a slide emerging from it, a rope bridge, stepping “stones,” shade structures and picnic tables, a small splash pad, and an artificial turf surface. • Where Highland Terrace and Hawthorne Place, Richmond Heights
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Kade’s Playground
Kade’s Playground in Herculaneum, Mo. Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
Kade’s Playground
Kade’s Playground in Herculaneum, Mo. Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
Veterans Tribute Park
A rendering of part of Veterans Tribute Park, which is expected to open in late 2018 between Pitman Hill and Kisker roads in St. Charles County.
Veterans Tribute Park
Veterans Tribute Park in Weldon Spring.
Veterans Tribute Park
Veterans Tribute Park in Weldon Spring.
Veterans Tribute Park
Veterans Tribute Park in Weldon Spring.
Moody Park
Moody Park in Fairview Heights, Ill.
O’Day Park
O’Day Park in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’Day Park
O’Day Park in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’Day Park
O’Day Park in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’Day Park
O’Day Park in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’Day Park
O’Day Park in O’Fallon, Mo.
Howdershell Park
Howdershell Park in Hazelwood, Mo.
Howdershell Park
Howdershell Park in Hazelwood, Mo.
Howdershell Park
Ninja warrior course in Howdershell Park. Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
Wildwood Community Park
Wildwood Community Park in Wildwood.
Wildwood Community Park
Wildwood Community Park in Wildwood.
Wildwood Community Park
Wildwood Community Park in Wildwood.
Wildwood Community Park
Wildwood Community Park in Wildwood.
Wildwood Community Park
Wildwood Community Park in Wildwood.
Moody Park
Moody Park in Fairview Heights, Ill.
Moody Park
Moody Park in Fairview Heights, Ill.
Schranz Memorial Park
Schranz Memorial Park in Swansea, IL.
Schranz Memorial Park
Schranz Memorial Park in Swansea, IL.
Jeremy Rochman Memorial Park
Jeremy Rochman Memorial Park in Carbondale, IL. Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
Jeremy Rochman Memorial Park
Jeremy Rochman Memorial Park in Carbondale, IL. Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
Jeremy Rochman Memorial Park
Jeremy Rochman Memorial Park in Carbondale, IL. Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
Jeremy Rochman Memorial Park
Jeremy Rochman Memorial Park in Carbondale, IL. Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
Highland Park in Richmond Heights
Highland Park in Richmond Heights reopened in May 2019 with new playground equipment and landscaping.
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Highland Park in Richmond Heights
Highland Park in Richmond Heights reopened in May 2019 with new playground equipment and landscaping.
By Valerie Schremp HahnSt. Louis Post-Dispatch
Highland Park in Richmond Heights
Highland Park in Richmond Heights reopened in May 2019 with new playground equipment and landscaping.
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Watson Trail Park in Sunset Hills
Watson Trail Park has two playgrounds: a woodland-themed one with a zip line, and a larger wheelchair accessible one that opened in August 2021. This is the woodland-themed playground.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Watson Trail Park in Sunset Hills
Watson Trail Park has two playgrounds: a woodland-themed one with a zip line, and a larger wheelchair accessible one that opened in August 2021.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Oakland Avenue Playground
The renovated Oakland Avenue Playground is located on Forest Park's southern edge near the intersection of Tamm and Oakland Avenues. As a connection to the nearby Turtle Park, the renovated space features a unique wooden turtle created with tree stumps, seen Tuesday, Nov. 16 2021. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Oakland Avenue Playground
The renovated Oakland Avenue Playground is located on Forest Park's southern edge near the intersection of Tamm and Oakland Avenues. Hunter Kobs, 5, enjoys the swings on one of two swing sets in the park, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Oakland Avenue Playground
The renovated Oakland Avenue Playground is located on Forest Park's southern edge near the intersection of Tamm and Oakland Avenues. There are two sets of swings; this set is for older children. Highway 40 (Interstate 64) is in the background, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Oakland Avenue Playground
Mary Haracopos, of University City, and her son, John, 21 months, have a picnic lunch on the swings in the renovated Oakland Avenue Playground, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The unseasonably warm weather was a perfect day to pack a lunch of grapes and leftover pizza. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Oakland Avenue Playground
Mary Haracopos, of University City, and her son, John, 21 months, have a picnic lunch on the swings in the renovated Oakland Avenue Playground, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The unseasonably warm weather was a perfect day to pack a lunch of grapes and leftover pizza. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Variety Wonderland Playground in Forest Park
K'Lonie Owens, 3, plays on the Variety Wonderland Playground, in Forest Park, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Variety Wonderland Playground in Forest Park
Marvin Owens, 4, plays on the Variety Wonderland Playground, in Forest Park, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Variety Wonderland Playground in Forest Park
Siblings Marvin, 4, and K'Lonie Owens, 3, chase each other around the Variety Wonderland Playground, in Forest Park, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Their grandfather, Alonzo McDaniel, of St. Louis, brought them to play there for the first time. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Rendering of equipment at Variety Wonderland Playground
The Variety Wonderland Playground in Forest Park will close in late March and reopen again in late spring or early summer for renovations, including revamped play equipment like a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round and sensory wall.
Forest Park Forever
Trojan Park
Kevin Dern, 45, of University City photographs his son, Jack, 19 mos., at the grand opening of Trojan Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 Park in Wellston. Photo by Gordon Radford
Gordon Radford
Trojan Park
Former NBA star Larry Hughes demonstrates a high kick layup at the grand opening of Trojan Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 Park in Wellston. Photo by Gordon Radford
Gordon Radford
Trojan Park
Amore Russell, 5, of Wellston, dribbles a basketball on the new court at the grand opening of Trojan Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 Park in Wellston. Photo by Gordon Radford
Gordon Radford
Anne O'C. Albrecht Nature Playscape
Holland Renaud, 4, runs ahead of her aunt Alyssa Renaud as she explores the newly opened Anne O'C. Albrecht Nature Playscape in Forest Park shortly after an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The Nature Playscape is a 17-acre “experiential play space” that features natural landscapes with a diverse selection of native plants and nine different activity areas. The attraction, located near the World's Fair Pavilion, includes sandy play areas, water flowing along rocks, stump steppers, boulders and rocks, hand water pumps, all connected by twisting scenic paths. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape
The 17-acre Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape in Forest Park is set to open June 2. It includes nine distinct activity areas and has been under construction for nearly two years.
Forest Park Forever
Watch now: A preview of Forest Park's new nature playscape
Indian Camp Creek Park
At the end of Nov. 2021, St. Charles County Parks was putting finishing touches to a new all-inclusive playground that overlooks the park’s large lake and is adjacent to the existing Eco Playground, which includes popular water features and stone frogs and a turtle created by St. Louis artist Robert Cassilly. The new playground includes a tower with three levels, a large spiral slide, swings, a spinning “cyclo cone” climbing net, and bridges connecting climbing towers. The 13,000 square foot play area also includes cushioned turf and is near the Lakeside Pavillion and a shelter. The park also includes a wooden playground that’s near Indian Camp Creek, ideal for wading.
Where • Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, Foristell • More info www.sccmo.org/665/Indian-Camp-Creek-Park
St. Charles County Parks
Indian Camp Creek Park
At the end of Nov. 2021, St. Charles County Parks was putting finishing touches to a new all-inclusive playground that overlooks the park’s large lake and is adjacent to the existing Eco Playground, which includes popular water features and stone frogs and a turtle created by St. Louis artist Robert Cassilly. The new playground includes a tower with three levels, a large spiral slide, swings, a spinning “cyclo cone” climbing net, and bridges connecting climbing towers. The 13,000 square foot play area also includes cushioned turf and is near the Lakeside Pavillion and a shelter. The park also includes a wooden playground that’s near Indian Camp Creek, ideal for wading.
Where • Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, Foristell • More info www.sccmo.org/665/Indian-Camp-Creek-Park
St. Charles County Parks
Indian Camp Creek Park
At the end of Nov. 2021, St. Charles County Parks was putting finishing touches to a new all-inclusive playground that overlooks the park’s large lake and is adjacent to the existing Eco Playground, which includes popular water features and stone frogs and a turtle created by St. Louis artist Robert Cassilly. The new playground includes a tower with three levels, a large spiral slide, swings, a spinning “cyclo cone” climbing net, and bridges connecting climbing towers. The 13,000 square foot play area also includes cushioned turf and is near the Lakeside Pavillion and a shelter. The park also includes a wooden playground that’s near Indian Camp Creek, ideal for wading.
Where • Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, Foristell • More info www.sccmo.org/665/Indian-Camp-Creek-Park
St. Charles County Parks
Broemmelsiek Park
This new playground at Broemmelsiek Park in Defiance, Mo. is set to open by the end of Dec. 2021. The 10,000 square foot playground includes a ramped entrance for children and adults with mobility problems, several slides and climbers, a unique “v-bridge” connection between climbing towers, flower-shaped talk tubes and a flower spinner panel and apple tree panel for younger visitors. The playground also features net bridges, a ropes course, swings, and a see-saw. The playground will be located between shelters three and four. The nearly 500 acre park also includes smaller playgrounds, a dog park with a pond, and an astronomy viewing area.
Where • 1795 Highway DD, Defiance, Mo. • More info www.sccmo.org/617/Broemmelsiek-Park
St. Charles County Parks
Broemmelsiek Park
This new playground at Broemmelsiek Park in Defiance, Mo. is set to open by the end of Dec. 2021. The 10,000 square foot playground includes a ramped entrance for children and adults with mobility problems, several slides and climbers, a unique “v-bridge” connection between climbing towers, flower-shaped talk tubes and a flower spinner panel and apple tree panel for younger visitors. The playground also features net bridges, a ropes course, swings, and a see-saw. The playground will be located between shelters three and four. The nearly 500 acre park also includes smaller playgrounds, a dog park with a pond, and an astronomy viewing area.
Where • 1795 Highway DD, Defiance, Mo. • More info www.sccmo.org/617/Broemmelsiek-Park
St. Charles County Parks
Friday, October 21st, 2022
Friday, October 21st, 2022
Thursday, October 20th, 2022
Friday, October 21st, 2022
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!