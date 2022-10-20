Parks in St. Louis County to get $9.88 million in grants for improvements, commission says

Twenty-five parks and recreation centers in St. Louis County will get a total of $9.88 million in grants for different improvement projects, the Municipal Park Grant Commission of St. Louis County announced Thursday.

The grants range from $110,950 in improvements to Hunter Park in the municipality of Crystal Lake Park to grants of $575,000 each for a more inclusive playground at Vlasis Park in Ballwin, upgrades to the gym and restrooms at the Kirkwood Community Center and a new spray pad at Heman Park in University City.

Since the commission was created in the year 2000, 423 grants totaling about $99 million have been given.

The commission as created after voters approved a 1/10 cent sales tax for municipal, county and regional parks and trails. Two years later, voters approved an additional 3/16 tax increase for the Gateway Arch grounds and additional money for parks and trails.