Play takes on solitary confinement

Inspired by stories collected from U.S. prisons, playwright Sarah Shourd's “The Box” addresses solitary confinement, its impact and its consequences. The play comes to the Big Top in Grand Center on Wednesday for a three-night run.

Recently, Shourd spoke with the Post-Dispatch about the provocative drama, which is on a national tour. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What's the idea behind “The Box”?

Shourd: It's a play about resistance to solitary confinement, and the horror of the most extreme punishment that our (prison) system doles out. And also about the humanity of the people being subjected to this practice. Solitary confinement is used very arbitrarily inside our prisons, often against people with mental illness who need treatment. It exacerbates their condition and serves no public safety purpose whatsoever.

People get out of solitary confinement directly into our streets, and are worse off than when they went into prison in the first place.

How did the national tour come about?

During the pandemic we did a Zoom production at the Pulitzer Center (in Washington, D.C.), and they saw a proposal that I had written for a national tour. And they decided to help us get the funding. We're touring to the places around the country that are on the front lines of passing laws to ban solitary confinement.

The truth is, correctional officers across this country have total power to put people in solitary confinement, and keep them there without any kind of oversight or due process. So it's a prison within a prison.

It's unusual for a non-musical production to go on a national tour. Why did you decide to take that approach?

We wanted to take “The Box” to the places around the country where it could have the most impact. If we want our art to actually change things – change hearts and minds, and start conversations – we have to do something usual, put ourselves out there. And so that's what we're doing. We have a really amazing group of people that are really dedicated.

Why is St. Louis part of the tour?

St. Louis is at the forefront of the movement to close down inhumane jails, and inhumane jail conditions. The message that we're sending is that (solitary confinement) doesn't benefit us as a society. People deserve to be rehabilitated, they deserve resources, they deserve treatment. And it's not just about what they deserve, it's about what we as a society deserve.

“The Box”