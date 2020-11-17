 Skip to main content
Police: Man accused of punching Rick Moranis attacked others
Police: Man accused of punching Rick Moranis attacked others

Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis

FILE - In this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis is shown at an unknown location. A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park. Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident and did so on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/File)

 STF

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say the man accused of punching actor Rick Moranis is a suspect in multiple other unprovoked attacks on people in New York City.

At a Manhattan Criminal Court hearing on Sunday, prosecutors said Marquis Ventura, 35, is charged in five assaults on strangers that took place in the last six months, the New York Post reported.

Ventura allegedly attacked the owner of a liquor store in Soho hours after he punched Moranis in the face on Oct. 1 in what police called a "random, unprovoked assault." Moranis is well known for his roles in movies like "Ghostbusters," "Spaceballs" and "Honey I Shrunk the Kids."

Judge Nicholas Moyne ordered a psychiatric examination for Ventura.

An attorney for Ventura, Autumn Levine, said he has a diagnosis of schizophrenia, a serious mental illness, and has previously been in in-patient mental health treatment. She said he was not on his medication, the newspaper reported.

Ventura was arrested Saturday but the charges naming him as a suspect in other assaults were not known until yesterday's hearing.

