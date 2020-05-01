Pride St. Charles rescheduled for Oct. 3

Pride St. Charles has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, organizers announced Friday.

The festival was supposed to be held on June 20. It will be held in the same location, the Family Arena in St. Charles, from 12-9 p.m.

“In light of the circumstances we will also be forgoing the parade this year, in order to focus solely on making this year’s festival one for the memory books,” said an announcement.

This is at least the fourth St. Louis-area pride festival to announce a date change in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Louis PrideFest will be postponed to Aug. 15-16, with the parade at noon on Aug. 16 downtown. Organizers of Tower Grove Pride in Tower Grove Parkannounced a rescheduled date of Aug. 29. The Metro East PrideFest in Belleville was rescheduled for Aug. 1.

Pride festivals are typically held in June to mark the 1969 riots at The Stonewall Inn in New York City. Many festivals around the country have been postponed.

For more information about Pride St. Charles, visit pridestcharles.org.

