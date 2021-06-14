 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pride St. Louis announces Pride celebration for Aug. 27-29 at Ballpark Village
0 comments

Pride St. Louis announces Pride celebration for Aug. 27-29 at Ballpark Village

{{featured_button_text}}
Thousands Watch the Pride Parade downtown

Members of the St. Louis Balloon Brigade march down Market Street on Sunday, June 24, 2018, during the PrideFest parade in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Pride St. Louis, which had to cancel its annual June parade and festival for two years straight because of the pandemic, announced a celebration called “Pride Is Alive” at Ballpark Village downtown Aug. 27-29.

The festival will include live entertainment, a vendor fair, sponsorship row, table reservations, and a VIP experience.

The free festival will run from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28-29.

Other pride events were also postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. Tower Grove Pride will be held in Tower Grove Park on Sept. 25. Last year, Pride St. Louis hosted a virtual Pridefest. 

For more information and updates, visit www.pridestl.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

You should buy these items at yard sales

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports