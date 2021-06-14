Pride St. Louis announces Pride celebration for Aug. 27-29 at Ballpark Village

Pride St. Louis, which had to cancel its annual June parade and festival for two years straight because of the pandemic, announced a celebration called “Pride Is Alive” at Ballpark Village downtown Aug. 27-29.

The festival will include live entertainment, a vendor fair, sponsorship row, table reservations, and a VIP experience.

The free festival will run from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28-29.

Other pride events were also postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. Tower Grove Pride will be held in Tower Grove Park on Sept. 25. Last year, Pride St. Louis hosted a virtual Pridefest.

For more information and updates, visit www.pridestl.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.