You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pride St. Louis announces Virtual PrideFest entertainment lineup
0 comments

Pride St. Louis announces Virtual PrideFest entertainment lineup

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Thousands Watch the Pride Parade downtown

One of the parade participants goes under a large flag to lift it off the ground as his group marched along Market Street on Sunday, June 24, 2018, during the PrideFest parade in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Pride St. Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for Virtual PrideFest 2020, to be held Saturday from 1-6 p.m.

National recording artists headlining the festival include Ava Max, Betty Who, Kim Petras, and super DJ group Loud Luxury, and rhythm and blues sister duo Chloe X Halle. National comedians Dana Goldberg and Jessica Kirson join the virtual festival for an appearance and interview with Dieta Pepsi.

Local and regional artists will also join for live entertainment, including CHEL, One Way Traffic, Theresa Payne, Tre G, Paige Alyssa, and the burlesque group Glimmer. The Divas of the Grove will join for a drag performance as well as members from the cast at the Gray Fox and Bastille.

Pride St. Louis, which was supposed to be held downtown in late June, was rescheduled for an in-person festival in mid-August because of the pandemic. The decision to go virtual was made in late June.

To learn more, and to find the link to watch, visit pridestl.org/pridefest/entertainment

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports