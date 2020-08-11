Pride St. Louis announces Virtual PrideFest entertainment lineup

Pride St. Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for Virtual PrideFest 2020, to be held Saturday from 1-6 p.m.

National recording artists headlining the festival include Ava Max, Betty Who, Kim Petras, and super DJ group Loud Luxury, and rhythm and blues sister duo Chloe X Halle. National comedians Dana Goldberg and Jessica Kirson join the virtual festival for an appearance and interview with Dieta Pepsi.

Local and regional artists will also join for live entertainment, including CHEL, One Way Traffic, Theresa Payne, Tre G, Paige Alyssa, and the burlesque group Glimmer. The Divas of the Grove will join for a drag performance as well as members from the cast at the Gray Fox and Bastille.

Pride St. Louis, which was supposed to be held downtown in late June, was rescheduled for an in-person festival in mid-August because of the pandemic. The decision to go virtual was made in late June.

To learn more, and to find the link to watch, visit pridestl.org/pridefest/entertainment

