Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton announces expansion for 2021 season

Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton announced Monday that they will be expanding for the 2021 season after being bought by an investment group in October.

The waterpark, which sits on four acres facing the Mississippi River, will add more than 30 cabanas, three water slides, additions to the kid’s water play area, and updated menus.

The changes are set to be complete by the time the water park reopens on June 3.

The water park was able to open this season, but the coronavirus delayed opening until late June.

The park was recently bought by an investment group led by Brian Buckwalter, Jim Mayoros and Ken Handler, who want to make it into a regional resort. “This exciting new attraction will make a big splash and is the next step in delivering a world-class waterpark for our guests,” Mayoros said in a statement.

For more information or to buy season passes, visit ragingriverswaterpark.com

