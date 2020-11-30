 Skip to main content
Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton announces expansion for 2021 season
Beating the summer heat at Raging Rivers in Grafton

Jake Scheipeter, 15, from Marine, cannonballs around Swirl Pool slide at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. An excessive heat warning has been issued for St. Louis through 8 p.m. on Saturday. Raging Rivers opened for the waterpark's 30th season on July 3 after floodwater from the Mississippi River delayed the park's typical opening on Memorial Day weekend. The waterpark is opens everyday at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 7pm on weekends. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton announced Monday that they will be expanding for the 2021 season after being bought by an investment group in October.

The waterpark, which sits on four acres facing the Mississippi River, will add more than 30 cabanas, three water slides, additions to the kid’s water play area, and updated menus.

The changes are set to be complete by the time the water park reopens on June 3.

The water park was able to open this season, but the coronavirus delayed opening until late June.

The park was recently bought by an investment group led by Brian Buckwalter, Jim Mayoros and Ken Handler, who want to make it into a regional resort. “This exciting new attraction will make a big splash and is the next step in delivering a world-class waterpark for our guests,” Mayoros said in a statement.

For more information or to buy season passes, visit ragingriverswaterpark.com

