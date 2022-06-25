 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ralph Macchio drops in on 'The Karate Kid' musical in St. Louis

Ralph Macchio and John Cardoza.

Ralph Macchio and John Cardoza at "The Karate Kid: The Musical." Photo courtesy of DKC/O&M.

 Colin Lovett

Ralph Macchio, star of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” was in the audience Friday night for a performance of its musical version.

The first production of the 2022 Stages St. Louis season, “The Karate Kid: The Musical” ends its pre-Broadway run at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center on Sunday. The show focuses on martial arts student Daniel LaRusso and his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

Macchio, who originated the role of Daniel, praised the production as “refreshing, new and exciting.” The actor also portrays Daniel in the spinoff Netflix series, “Cobra Kai.” In the musical, the character is played by John Cardoza.

Also starring in the show are Jovanni Sy as Miyagi, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny, Alan H. Green as Kreese and Jetta Juriansz as Ali. For more information, go to the Stages St. Louis website at stagesstlouis.org.

