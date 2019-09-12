Ready to relax in a coffin for 30 hours at Six Flags St. Louis?
The immensely popular Coffin Challenge returns this year for a second time, but the stakes are higher.
Before you get inside your coffin, the lids will be full, closed, with only a small opening for your face. You can only go on a 13-minute bathroom and phone break every three hours, and you have to complete four out of six “cringe-worthy” challenges, according to the theme park, to stay in the coffin.
Registration, appropriately, begins Friday the 13th.
The Eureka theme park will choose six coffin dwellers to compete on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6.
The winner with the most amount of points will get $600, their coffin, and other prizes. All the other dwellers will collect a prize as well.
Last year, more than 45,000 people applied for a chance to win the challenge and the contest went viral, prompting other parks to host their own challenges. Contestants got a six-minute bathroom break every hour and the coffin lids were cut away at the shoulders. All six people who entered at Six Flags St. Louis won.
For more information and to register, visit Six Flags St. Louis’ website.