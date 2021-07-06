Rep announces 2021-2022 season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced its 2021-2022 season. Among the productions will be "Dreaming Zenzile," a musical about South African singer-activist Miriam Makeba, written and performed by Somi Kakoma; "The Trinity River Plays," a trilogy by playwright-in-residence Regina Taylor; and "A Christmas Carol."

In a statement, artistic director Hana S. Sharif said that the Rep is "excited to be returning to the stage for a new season of live theatre featuring the work of thought-leading playwrights."

The schedule:

Sept. 10-Oct. 3: "Dreaming Zenzile." Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts.

Oct. 1-24: "The Gradient," a satire by Steph Del Rosso. Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA.

Dec. 3-23: "A Christmas Carol," based on the classic Dickens tale. Loretto-Hilton.

Jan. 21-Feb. 13: "The 39 Steps," a farce by Patrick Barlow inspired in part by the Hitchcock film. Loretto-Hilton.

Feb. 11-March 6: "The Trinity River Plays." Berges Theatre.