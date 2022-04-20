Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2022-23 mainstage season opens with 'House of Joy'

“Private Lives,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and “A Christmas Carol” are among the shows to be presented in the 2022-23 Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Mainstage season.

In a statement, artistic director Hana S. Sharif said that in programming the season she was “inspired by the blossoming of spring. From our reinvestment in the arts to the renewal of our commitment to the St. Louis community, my goal was to provide an array of productions that align with our mission of sharing entertaining and thought-provoking world-class art.”

Mainstage shows will be staged at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts and the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA. The lineup for the Steve Woolf Studio Series, presented at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, will be announced in May.

The schedule:

Aug. 26-Sept. 18: “House of Joy,” an action-packed fantasy by Madhuri Shekar. Loretto-Hilton.

Sept. 30-Oct. 23: “Private Lives,” Noel Coward’s comedy about a divorced couple looking back on their relationship. Berges.

Nov. 18-Dec. 30: “A Christmas Carol,” the Dickens story about a curmudgeon and his spiritual reawakening. Loretto-Hilton.

Jan. 27-Feb. 19: “Putting It Together: A Musical Review.” A showcase for the songs of the late, legendary composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Berges.

Feb. 10-March 5: “Confederates,” Dominique Morisseau’s play about an enslaved rebel turned Union spy, a contemporary university professor and racial and gender bias. Loretto-Hilton.

March 17-April 16: “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.” A tale of murder and suspense set on a train. Loretto-Hilton.

For more information and ticket options, visit repstl.org or call the box office at 314-968-4925.

