Riverboats at the Gateway Arch reopen for Mississippi River cruises

ST. LOUIS — One more sign that St. Louis is getting back to normal: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are cruising the Mississippi River again.

The riverboats had been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They started cruising Wednesday. They are offering one-hour cruises now, and longer themed cruises will start eventually.

Guests ages 9 and up must wear face coverings, and those who cannot wear them for medical reasons are exempt. The number of people allowed on the cruises is being reduced, tables have been pushed farther apart and hand sanitizing stations are available. The staff are cleaning surfaces and replacing air filters more often.

The Paddlewheel Cafe on the dock is also open and offering a limited menu.

Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at gatewayarch.com or by calling 877-982-1410. Visitors can also buy tickets at the riverboat dock ticket counter, and cashless transactions are recommended.

