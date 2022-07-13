 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Say awwww: two Amur leopard cubs now exploring their outdoor habitat at St. Louis Zoo

  • 0

Two curious, cautious, and yes, adorable Amur leopard cubs are now exploring their outdoor habitat at the St. Louis Zoo, and the public can now say “awwww” as they strain for a glimpse.

Anya and Irina, who are three months old, were born at the zoo on April 21–the first born there since 2010. Their species is critically endangered.

They have been learning from their mother, Dot, indoors in a private maternity den at Big Cat Country. Wednesday is their second day outside.

Amur leopards Anya and Irina visit their outdoor habitat for the first time!

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, two 3-month-old Amur leopard cub females, Anya and Irina (pronounced Ah-na and eye-REE-na), were given access for the first time to their outdoor habitat at Big Cat Country at the Saint Louis Zoo. The family has been bonding in a private maternity den since the cubs’ birth, allowing time for the cubs to grow large enough to safely navigate all of the obstacles in the outdoor habitat.

The cubs and their mother, Dot, will continue to have daily access to the habitat, which is in public view; however, there is no set viewing schedule. The leopards are exploring the habitat at their own pace and can choose to go outside or stay in their private den at Big Cat Country. The Zoo is dedicated to caring for animals and providing them with the option of privacy is an important part of their quality care.

“Dot is an excellent mother. It’s exciting to see this first-time mom providing great care to her cubs,” said Steve Bircher, Kevin Beckmann Curator of Carnivores, Saint Louis Zoo. “Everything is new for Anya and Irina as they explore their outdoor habitat. They’re curious, but cautious, about everything from the grass and trees, sunshine, wind and all the sights and sounds of the Zoo. It could take some time before the cubs gain their confidence and Dot feels comfortable letting her cubs explore.”

Anya and Irina now weigh about 15 pounds each. They are eating more meat and nursing a little less and have received their baby vaccinations, according to Bircher.

See more at http://www.stlzoo.org/leopard

While the zoo can’t make promises that they will go outside–they can choose where they explore–their keepers say they are willing.

“They’re curious, but cautious, about everything from the grass and trees, sunshine, wind and all the sights and sounds of the Zoo,” Steve Bircher, the Kevin Beckmann Curator of Carnivores said in a statement. “It could take some time before the cubs gain their confidence and Dot feels comfortable letting her cubs explore.”

People are also reading…

The cubs weigh about 15 pounds each. Bircher reported they are eating more meat, nursing a little less and have received baby vaccinations.

This is the first litter for Dorothy, or Dot, who is four years old. Their father is Samson, also four years old. The two were paired on a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan, a program responsible for maintaining a genetically healthy population of Amur leopards in North American zoos.

This is the fifth litter of Amur leopard cubs born at the zoo. Fewer than 100 of them live in the wild, in the coniferous forests of eastern Russia, and there are about 300 living in zoos around the world.

“Without the conservation effort of zoos, this species could go extinct, due to loss of genetic diversity and other threats to its survival in the wild, including habitat loss due to logging activities, human encroachment and poaching,” said Bircher.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The top 10 most profitable actors in Hollywood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News