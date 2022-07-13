Say awwww: two Amur leopard cubs now exploring their outdoor habitat at St. Louis Zoo

Two curious, cautious, and yes, adorable Amur leopard cubs are now exploring their outdoor habitat at the St. Louis Zoo, and the public can now say “awwww” as they strain for a glimpse.

Anya and Irina, who are three months old, were born at the zoo on April 21–the first born there since 2010. Their species is critically endangered.

They have been learning from their mother, Dot, indoors in a private maternity den at Big Cat Country. Wednesday is their second day outside.

While the zoo can’t make promises that they will go outside–they can choose where they explore–their keepers say they are willing.

“They’re curious, but cautious, about everything from the grass and trees, sunshine, wind and all the sights and sounds of the Zoo,” Steve Bircher, the Kevin Beckmann Curator of Carnivores said in a statement. “It could take some time before the cubs gain their confidence and Dot feels comfortable letting her cubs explore.”

The cubs weigh about 15 pounds each. Bircher reported they are eating more meat, nursing a little less and have received baby vaccinations.

This is the first litter for Dorothy, or Dot, who is four years old. Their father is Samson, also four years old. The two were paired on a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan, a program responsible for maintaining a genetically healthy population of Amur leopards in North American zoos.

This is the fifth litter of Amur leopard cubs born at the zoo. Fewer than 100 of them live in the wild, in the coniferous forests of eastern Russia, and there are about 300 living in zoos around the world.