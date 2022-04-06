 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See cherry blossoms, other flowers at peak bloom as MoBot extends hours

The Missouri Botanical Garden is opening its gates for evening “Flower Hours” for visitors who would like to stroll at sunset while admiring blooming cherry trees and daffodils.

The evening hours start today. The garden is open until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in April, with the last entry at 7 p.m.

Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Cherry blossoms, daffodils, hyacinth bluebells and forsythia are at their peak this week, the garden experts say.

While you stroll, you can sip on cocktails from STL Barkeep. Flower Hours are open to guests of any age.

If you can't get to the garden, you can see a live feed of their cherry trees. 

