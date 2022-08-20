Set design is vivid for 'In the Heights'

If you see “In the Heights,” the musical running through Aug. 21 in a Stages St. Louis production, you'll likely be swept up in the exhilarating score by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) and the engaging book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. But the show also boasts a vivid set that persuasively evokes New York's culturally vibrant Washington Heights neighborhood. So much so that theatergoers might be tempted to step onstage and check out the view.

It's the creation of scenic designer Anna Louizos, who also worked on the show's off-Broadway (2007) and Broadway (2008) productions. And not unlike the set – complete with representations of a bodega and the George Washington Bridge – that earned her Drama Desk and Tony award nominations.

“I'm so glad we were able to replicate it on the St. Louis stage,” Louizos said. It helped that the stage in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center isn't significantly smaller than that of the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, she said.

“The good thing about this set is, what you see onstage is what you get,” Louizos said. “There are no surprise elements that come in from offstage – it's all there, and you see it from the very beginning. And we have a simple, theatrical way of transitioning from the outside to the inside.”

The set design was very much influenced by the geography of the neighborhood, she said.

“I didn't want to just have three buildings across the stage,” she said. “I wanted it to feel like it was a denser neighborhood. So I came up with this idea of being able to see these structures that show all of the windows of the buildings, and all of the architectural elements.

“But you also can see through the brick, and that there's more beyond that, more buildings, so that it creates a sense of a more populated neighborhood.”

Early in her career, Louizos concentrated on acting, but her interest in the backstage aspects of theater led her to scenic design. She also received Tony nominations for her work on the Broadway musicals “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” (2012) and “High Fidelity” (2006).

Still, her background as an actor plays a role in her approach to creating a set.

“I want to make sure that the actors feel safe, but I also want to give them what they need,” Louizos said.

“In the Heights”