Shake Shack opens second local location Monday in Ladue

Shake fans, rejoice–after delays in opening because of the coronavirus, a new Shake Shack opens Monday in Ladue.

The restaurant’s second location in the area, at 8885 Ladue Road at the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The hours are limited because of the virus, and they will operate with an open patio, limited seating and a limited menu.

The restaurant’s second local location is at 60 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.

Diners can place to-go orders for pickup through the Shack App and order.shakeshack.com

St. Louisan Danny Meyer founded the burger chain, known for its burgers, crinkle cut fries, and chicken sandwiches. The original location opened in 2004 in New York City, and the company now has more than 280 locations in the United States and around the world.

