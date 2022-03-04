 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shakespeare Festival announces season

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival presented "Love's Labors Lost" in 2019. Photo by Phillip Hamer

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will include “Much Ado about Nothing” at Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park. Among the other offerings are a movie weekend and a Christmas production.

“Much Ado about Nothing” is Shakespeare’s comedy about Beatrice and Benedick, who fall in love in spite of themselves. In a statement, producing artistic director Tom Ridgely called the play “the blueprint for just about every romantic comedy that’s come since.”

Directed by Bruce Longworth, the free production will run June 1 through 26.

On May 19-21, the festival will partner with Cinema St. Louis to present films inspired by the works of the Bard. The three-night “Shakespeare Movie Weekend” in Shakespeare Glen will begin with “10 Things I Hate about You,” a modern take on “The Taming of the Shrew,” followed by “The Lion King” (loosely based on “Hamlet”) and “Theatre of Blood” (about a murderous Shakespearean actor). The screenings are free.

People are also reading…

For the holidays, the Q Brothers of “Dress the Part” will return to the festival in December with their spin on a Dickens tale, “Q Brothers Christmas Carol.” The show will be presented at the National Blues Museum.

Also on the slate are an Afro-Futurist touring production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (August 2-27) and “Shakespeare in the Streets: Bevo Mill” (Sept. 22-24).

For more information about the festival and its programs: stlshakes.org.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sandra Oh shares her anti-aging advice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News