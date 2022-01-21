Sidney 'Iking' Bateman grew up doing backflips in Walnut Park. Now he's WWE Superstar Reggie.

St. Louis native Sidney "Iking" Bateman didn't have it easy growing up. He never knew his father, and his mother died when he was 3. He and his seven siblings were raised by a grandmother who worked hard to house and feed them. Hearing gunshots in his neighborhood was a regular occurrence, as was gun violence and death at home — several of his family members were in a gang — and in his community.

Yet on a vacant lot in Walnut Park, doing backflips with friends, he found an escape. What started as a competition among friends to see who could land the best backflip would eventually take Bateman around the world as a circus artist and later as a WWE Superstar under the ring name Reggie.

"I was going in the wrong direction,” Reggie recalled. "I was into gangs, violence, drugs, because that was what I saw for my uncles, my brothers and guys around the neighborhood."

Reggie found an escape from that path and an outlet for his natural athleticism and showmanship when he was 11. With the help of Diane Ranken, a mentor he met through an after-school program for at-risk youth, he was introduced to the art of acrobatics and circus.

His career in circus arts eventually led to work — and stardom — with World Wrestling Entertainment. And on Jan. 29, Reggie will return to St. Louis as part of the WWE's 35th-annual Royal Rumble at the Dome at America's Center. As the Post-Dispatch reported last year, the Royal Rumble is one WWE’s biggest events of the year and will draw some 40,000 pro-wrestling fans from across the country to St. Louis.

The event is a fan favorite for its headliner, the Royal Rumble, two 30-men and 30-women matches wherein wrestlers enter the ring every two minutes. The Rumble marks Reggie's first WWE show in his hometown, where he experienced so many highs and lows.

Reggie's long and winding road from north St. Louis to the circus scene to wrestling stardom began with Ranken recognizing his passion for backflips. She took him to see a Circus Flora performance, although Reggie recalls not being interested in it at first. That changed when Ranken took him to City Museum and introduced him to Circus Harmony, the social circus run by Jessica Hentoff, who would become another lifelong mentor to Reggie.

“You have to have something to believe in, but ultimately you have to have someone that believes in you,” Reggie said. “And for the longest time, I didn't have those people to believe in me until I joined circus.”

Although he loved training in acrobatics with Circus Harmony, he wasn't able to commit to it consistently in middle school and high school, where he was pulled into the same gang activity happening at home. At 16 he joined a gang, but during his junior year of high school, a close friend was shot and killed by a rival gang member — and the heartbreak was a breaking point for Reggie. He returned to Circus Harmony, where he had found community, focus and identity in the past, and didn't look back.

"It became who I was," he said. "It became what I was recognized for around St. Louis, no longer affiliated with anything gang-related. I wasn't seen as the younger brother of two gang members; I was seen as the guy that does flips. The guy that's in the circus."

After graduating from now-shuttered Beaumont High School in 2010, Reggie auditioned for the National Circus School in Montreal. Only 32 of the 150 applicants were accepted that year, including Reggie. The three-year program, something of a feeder for prestigious companies like Cirque du Soleil and Seven Fingers of the Hand, allowed Reggie to expand and refine his performance skills — and it also gave him the separation he needed from St. Louis to thrive on a path all his own.

Reggie then spent three years with Seven Fingers of the Hand, a company he describes now as "family," before getting a call from Cirque du Soleil. By that point he was in his mid-20s and was already 14 years into his circus career, but it was still the call of a lifetime.

"I dove headfirst with circus, and it took me around the world," he said. "It changed my life. It took me to 10 different countries and ultimately led me to being a WWE Superstar, which is incredible.”

In April 2019, while touring the country with Cirque du Soleil, Reggie and his colleagues got the chance to do an exchange program with WWE. Although he loved circus performance, the chance to visit the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, was too good to miss for Reggie, who grew up watching WWE TV shows with his late uncle. He had never seen pro-wrestling live — his family didn't have the money for live show tickets — but he never forgot the way watching wrestling made him feel.

"We would catch 'Monday Night Raw' and 'SmackDown' on TV, and that was just something that I shared with my uncle," he recalled. "We were the only two in our household watching wrestling. And he was very popular in the neighborhood; he was one of the higher drug dealers and one of the famous guys in the neighborhood.

“And you know, being a wrestling fan, growing up, it wasn't easy. You got picked on for being a wrestling fan, but I thought that it was cool because one of the coolest guys in our neighborhood was watching wrestling with me, and that was my uncle. And then I stopped watching wrestling once he was shot and killed — every time I watched it, I thought about him. I just stopped watching it."

Suddenly, and for the second time in his young life, the chance to turn childhood escape into a career was within reach for Reggie. This time, he showed now hesitation. While training at the WWE Performance Center with his fellow Cirque du Soleil performers, he caught the attention of top wrestling trainers, including legendary wrestler Scotty 2 Hotty.

His athleticism and talent for acrobatics as well as his stage presence made him a great fit for professional wrestling, and in turn, he got the same rush of performing in front of a live audience — connecting with people through his art and skills.

"I was surprised to see how everything that I had acquired in circus was so easily translatable into wrestling," Reggie said. "The footwork, the body control, all of those things [were] second nature. So I didn't have to learn those things; it was just learning psychology, learning the art of wrestling."

By January 2020, Reggie had exited Cirque du Soleil and signed with WWE. Although the industry, like most, would be forever changed just a few months later by the coronavirus pandemic, Reggie has no regrets — in fact, he's grateful to have joined WWE before the pandemic hit the U.S., and he's proud of the work he's done there in the past two years. He has had two successful runs as the 24/7 Champion, a newer championship title in WWE, with his first run lasting 112 days.

When Reggie returns to St. Louis at the end of this month as part of the Royal Rumble at the Dome, he will share his success with family and friends, including the students at Circus Harmony. He plans to stop by the City Museum and hopefully have a "24/7 spot" with the circus students, as well as show off St. Louis to his fellow WWE stars.

“To now come back at one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year and to participate in the Royal Rumble is… I’m lost for words,” Reggie said. “Those are stories that you hear about in movies and on TV. It’s crazy and surreal to say that this is real life, but I'm living it.”

As for what St. Louis fans can expect to see at the show on Saturday, whether live at the Dome or watching at home on NBC’s Peacock, Reggie says that the magic of the Rumble is in its many surprises.

“What we do is all about surprises, anticipation,” Reggie said. “I think the Royal Rumble always has the biggest surprises and the biggest anticipation of who’s coming next — it’s like the NBA draft night.”

Stepping into the ring on Saturday night will bring Reggie full circle. From perfecting backflips on a vacant lot in St. Louis to flipping off the top rope in front of 40,000 fans, Reggie's story proves that even the most far-flung dreams are within reach.

"Now I come back as a positive influence, a role model to so many people in my community as a WWE superstar," he said. "You have people who haven't watched wrestling since they were younger, and they're tuning in right now because someone they grew up with is on the show. I performed many circus shows in St. Louis, but this one is special, because this is one of the first dreams I ever gave myself. It's going to be a great show."

