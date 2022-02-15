Simone Biles announces engagement to St. Louis native, NFL player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is vaulting into matrimony.

The gymnastics star on Tuesday morning announced her engagement to St. Louis native and National Football League safety Jonathan Owens. In the announcement, she wrote to her 1.7 million Twitter followers: "Woke up a fiancée. … Let's get married!"

Biles, 24, became an international superstar on her way to earning a combined seven medals, including four golds, at the past two Olympic Games.

Biles has displayed her St. Louis pride on several recent occasions, including offering a fierce defense of Imo's pizza during a September appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Imo's tweeted congratulations soon after Biles' announcement.

Owens, 26, attended Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, and played football at Missouri Western State University. He's played in 14 career NFL games, including two starts, all with Biles' hometown Houston Texans. He recorded his first career interception this past season during the Texans' late-season upset of the Los Angeles Chargers.

