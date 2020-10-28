Sistine Chapel exhibition to come to America's Center, starting Nov. 6

Starting Nov. 6, visitors here will be able to escape to Vatican City, if only for a while inside a downtown ballroom.

Explore St. Louis announced Wednesday the arrival of "Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," to America’s Center downtown.

The exhibit includes photographs of panels of the famous frescos of the chapel ceiling, reproduced in their near-original size. Visitors will walk through more than 27,000 square feet of the second-floor America’s Ballroom to enjoy the paintings up close instead of the actual 65 feet away.

The exhibit includes 34 reproductions, including "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment."

Timed tickets will be available to ensure capacity and social distancing restrictions. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Tickets range from $10.50 to $17.50, children under 6 are free and a family four pack is available for $40. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are $10 each. Audio devices with narration are available for $3 each.

For more information, visit explorestlouis.com/sistine.

