Six Flags St. Louis on Wednesday announced a new ride to debut this summer: the Rookie Racer, described as a steel “family coaster” that that shorter guests and children can ride.

The coaster has the lowest minimum height restriction, 36 inches, of any coaster at the park. But taller guests can ride it, too.

The Rookie Racer will be located near the entrance to the Boss, a wooden roller coaster.

It holds two passengers each in eight Formula 1-style coaster cars, which make for a total of 16 passengers for each run. The track is 843 feet, which includes an initial banked drop, a series of s-curves and a 540-degree horizontal loop.

The coaster travels at 27 mph. You can see a video simulation of the ride at www.sixflags.com/stlouis/attractions/rookie-racer.

The Eureka theme park opens for the season April 1, and is currently hiring for the summer. Applicants ages 14 and older can text FUN to 636-245-2717 or complete an application at sixflagsjobs.com.