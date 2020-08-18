Six Flags St. Louis offers scaled back, socially distant Halloween event for the fall

Six Flags St. Louis is offering a scaled back, family-friendlier and coronavirus-aware version of Fright Fest this fall.

The event, called Hallowfest, will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 3 through Nov. 1, from 2-10 p.m.

Added safety precautions include requiring reservations to avoid overcrowding. Employees, including “scare-actors” and guests ages 3 and up will be required to wear protective masks, and no indoor mazes, haunted houses or shows will be operated. Some trails and “scare zones” will occur outdoors. Social distancing will be enforced and scare-actors will remain at least six feet away from guests and each other.

Staffers will clean rides, props, handrails and other areas regularly and hand-washing and hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park.

Daytime attractions include a trick-or-treat trail with candy treats and storytelling for kids, shows performed on the Palace Porch, photo ops, and costumed characters breaking out in dance at the 13th minute of the hour.

At night, all attractions will be shifted outdoors, including The Vampire Bar and the Clowns of the Blacktop Circus. Fog, lighting and sinister music will round out the atmosphere, and Halloween gear and glow-in-the dark jewelry and props will be for sale.