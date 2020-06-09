Six Flags St. Louis to reopen June 22 for members and pass holders, to general public June 26

Six Flags St. Louis will reopen to members and season pass holders on June 22 and to the general public on June 26, the Eureka theme park announced Tuesday.

The opening date for Hurricane Harbor, the adjacent water park, will be announced later.

Reservations will be required, and guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks. The masks won’t be required on water attractions.

Guests will also have their temperatures checked at the entry with contactless thermal imaging, and bags will be checked via touchless screening technology, and they can order meals and snacks with mobile food ordering.

Guests will also see social distancing markers in lines, and attendants will leave a row or seat between guests on rides. Guests watching outdoor entertainment and games will also be separated by at least six feet and workers will regularly sanitize railings, seats and other high-touch areas.

The park will be open to a limited number of people at first and attendance levels will gradually increase.

To make a reservation, visit sixflags.com/reserve.

