Six Flags St. Louis will require reservations when it reopens

Six Flags theme parks, including the one in Eureka, will require guests to make reservations for their visits to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

No reopening dates have been announced, as well as numbers on specific caps on attendance. The reservation system allows guests to pick a specific date and entry time for their visit.

Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka was supposed to open in March, but has remained closed since the coronavirus pandemic.

They have announced that guests with prepaid tickets can use them for valid dates to the end of the season, and that current season pass holder dates will be extended.

The company has 25 parks in North America, including the Six Flags here.

For more information, visit sixflags.com/stlouis/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-update

