Soulard Mardi Gras will go on — with some COVID safeguards

Soulard Mardi Gras has announced new COVID safeguards for 2022.

The entry requirements for all indoor events apply to the Family Winter Carnival on Jan. 22, the Cajun Cook-Off on Feb. 12, the Mayor’s Ball on Feb. 25, and Grand Parade Day events on Feb. 26 – including the Bud Light Party Tent, the Blues Alumni Tent and all Mardi Gras Village tents on the east side of the 7th Street parade route.

All guests will be required to provide either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a health care professional within 72 hours of entry. A photo ID will also be required.

A COVID testing site will be operated at Ballpark Village throughout the Mardi Gras season. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing will extend until game time for Blues games on weekdays and will open four hours prior to games on weekends.

For more information, go online to STLMardiGras.org.

