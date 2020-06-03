St. Charles' Festival of the Little Hills is canceled

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another event. St. Charles' popular Festival of the Little Hills, scheduled for Aug. 21-23 along Main Street and the riverfront, has been canceled.
From a press release from the festival's Board of Directors: "Please know that many factors were taken into consideration on making this difficult decision. With a heightened sense of safety for visitors, local businesses, and residents of the community, this event will not be able to take place meeting these guidelines with the sheer amount of people who typically come to enjoy this annual Festival. We are extremely disappointed for all our talented vendors who planned to participate this year, the festival goers who returned every year and planned to do so again this year, and especially the many non profit organizations who work hard to provide delicious food and beverages as a fundraiser for their worthy causes."
Every year in August since 1971, the Festival of the Little Hills has celebrated the history of St. Charles with arts and crafts vendors, craft demonstrations, food and kids activities.
Next year's festival has been scheduled for Aug. 20-22, 2021.
