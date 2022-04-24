St. Louis Actors' Studio announces 2022-2023 season

Anton Chekhov’s classic play “Uncle Vanya” is among the shows to be presented in the 2022-2023 St. Louis Actors’ Studio season.

Also on the schedule are playwright Steven Dietz’s “Fiction,” illusionist Kyle Marlett’s “Forget Me Knot” and the ninth annual LaBute New Theater Festival.

In a statement, Actors’ Studio founder and artistic director William Roth said that “we are thrilled to celebrate and share out 15th season with three unique shows that explore the many aspects of life, love and relationships,” along with the festival which provides “amazing opportunities to emerging professional and high school playwrights.”

The schedule:

Oct. 7-23: “Fiction.” Dietz’s tale of a married couple who are both writers, and what happens when they get access to one another’s diaries.

Dec. 2-18: “Forget Me Knot.” A showcase for Marlett’s illusions and storytelling.

Feb. 17-March 5: “Uncle Vanya.” Neil LaBute's adaptation of Chekhov’s comedy-drama about unrealized dreams and unrequited love.

July 7-23. LaBute New Theater Festival. The company presents works by playwrights on the rise.

For more information and tickets, go online to stlas.org.

