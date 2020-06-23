St. Louis Aquarium welcomes new resident - a rescue sea turtle named Tsunami

The St. Louis Aquarium will welcome its newest resident Tuesday afternoon–a green sea turtle named Tsunami.

Tsunami comes to St. Louis from the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island, on the Atlantic coast. He’s a rescue turtle who survived a hit from a boat in July 2017, suffering injuries to the left side of his head, down to his jaw and to his left front flipper.

Rescuers at the center had to feed him with a tube and clean his wounds daily, and he was able to eat on his own after a couple months.

He’s had jaw therapy and electro acupuncture therapy to help him move his jaw properly again, and continues with weekly therapy.

The 66-pound, 24-inch long turtle loves romaine and leafy lettuce, cucumbers and peppers.

He’ll arrive at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in a private plane from the group Turtles Fly Too, a group of pilots who donate their time to help rescued and threatened animals.

Tsunami will spend about four days in a temporary home behind the scenes at the aquarium and then will be transferred to the Shark Canyon Habitat, where the public can see him.

