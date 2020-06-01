St. Louis Aquarium, wheel and other Union Station attractions to reopen June 8

The St. Louis Aquarium, the St. Louis Wheel and other attractions at Union Station will reopen on Monday, June 8 after closing in March due to the coronavirus.

All visitors to the aquarium, including annual pass holders, will be required to have reservations, operators said Monday. Guests won’t be able to buy tickets for the same day at the ticket counter and they won’t be able to come in before their reservation time.

Aquarium guests over the age of 9 will be required to wear masks, and they can lower them when they are able to stay at least six feet away from others or when they are eating or drinking. Guests who can’t wear masks for medical reasons won’t be required to wear them. Guests will also be required to pass through an infrared screener at the entrance to check their temperatures and take a survey about their health. Those with temperatures of 100 degrees or more will be asked to come back another day.

Workers will also wear masks and will continuously clean hard surfaces.

The aquarium has established a one-way path throughout the building. The touchscreens, train experience and virtual reality sandbox won’t be available because of the difficulty in keeping them continuously clean and safe for social distancing.