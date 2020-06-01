St. Louis Aquarium, wheel and other Union Station attractions to reopen June 8

The St. Louis Aquarium, the St. Louis Wheel and other attractions at Union Station will reopen on Monday, June 8 after closing in March due to the coronavirus.
All visitors to the aquarium, including annual pass holders, will be required to have reservations, operators said Monday. Guests won’t be able to buy tickets for the same day at the ticket counter and they won’t be able to come in before their reservation time.
Aquarium guests over the age of 9 will be required to wear masks, and they can lower them when they are able to stay at least six feet away from others or when they are eating or drinking. Guests who can’t wear masks for medical reasons won’t be required to wear them. Guests will also be required to pass through an infrared screener at the entrance to check their temperatures and take a survey about their health. Those with temperatures of 100 degrees or more will be asked to come back another day.
Workers will also wear masks and will continuously clean hard surfaces.
The aquarium has established a one-way path throughout the building. The touchscreens, train experience and virtual reality sandbox won’t be available because of the difficulty in keeping them continuously clean and safe for social distancing.
At touch pools and other interactive areas, spaced floor decals will indicate where people can stand to enjoy those experiences while maintaining social distancing.
The St. Louis ropes course and mirror maze will also reopen. Marks on the floor will help guests maintain social distancing while in line and gloves will be offered to them.
Gondolas at the St. Louis Wheel will be sanitized between groups and they will be unloaded and loaded so guests can maintain social distancing between groups. Guests will be encouraged to wear masks.
The carousel will also reopen, with workers sanitizing carousel animals between riders. They will also sanitize golf equipment after guests use them at the miniature golf course.
The Trainshed restaurant and the 1894 Cafe will also reopen at reduced capacity. The Soda Fountain reopened on May 18.
No cash payments will be allowed at the attractions.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.