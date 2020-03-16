St. Louis Aquarium will close through March 31
0 comments

St. Louis Aquarium will close through March 31

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
St. Louis Aquarium opens on Christmas Day

Visitors enjoy a video shown inside the virtual train car ride they take at the beginning of their visit to the St. Louis Aquarium inside Union Station, on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Christmas was the aquarium's first day open to the public. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station has joined the list of local institutions and events closing or canceling because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. 

It will be closed through March 31. The St. Louis Wheel, the Ropes Course, Mirror Maze and the Union Station restaurants will remain open for now. 

A statement released late Sunday night read: "Out of an abundance of caution and to encourage social distancing to help our community stay safer during the COVID-19 situation, the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is temporarily closing through March 31.

 "In keeping with restrictions on gatherings of more than 50 people, the Aquarium will not open on Monday, March 16 and will keep the public up to date on the Aquarium's status via social media channels.

 "Aquarium team members will be keeping the 13,000 animals in our care safe and well-tended during this temporary closing. The public can learn more about the animals and their care online while we are closed.

"Tickets will be valid for 90 days from the original visit date. The Aquarium will work with guests to reschedule if they hold tickets for a date between March 16 and March 31. All exchange and refund requests should be emailed to info@stlouisaquarium.com."

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports