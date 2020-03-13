St. Louis Art Museum, Contemporary museum cancel tours, special events

The St. Louis Art Museum and Contemporary Art Museum both announced Friday that they will remain open but are canceling tours, special events and lectures because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A news release from the museum in Forest Park said lectures and other canceled events purchased through MetroTix would be refunded automatically. Its cancellations take effect at 5 p.m. Sunday (March 15) and are suspended through April 30.

It said: "The decision comes after both St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued public-health orders prohibiting large public gatherings."

The Contemporary Art Museum on Washington Boulevard said its public programs and events would be suspended through April 5. Some events may be rescheduled.

CAM remains open to the public during regular museum hours.

