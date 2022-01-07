St. Louis Art Museum to close until Feb. 1 due to rising COVID cases

As the St. Louis Art Museum grapples with staffing issues due to of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the community, it has elected to close until Feb. 1.

The museum will close its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. MetroTix will automatically refund tickets for the exhibition “Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration,” which was scheduled to close on Sunday, Jan. 9. The exhibition will not be extended.

Like other area institutions, the St. Louis Art Museum closed for three months starting in March 2020. Since reopening, the museum has implemented multiple safety measures, required staff and visitors to wear masks and mandated that its employees be vaccinated.

"The COVID protocols we have adopted over the last two years have ensured that visiting the museum is safe," said museum director Min Jung Kim in a statement. "However, the rapid spread of the omicron variant in our community — as well as positive COVID cases among museum employees and their families — has compromised our ability to operate the museum for the benefit of our visitors while continuing to be safe for our staff."